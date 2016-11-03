Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe Open S.A.    OPN   FR0004050300

GROUPE OPEN S.A.

(OPN)
Fonds positionnés sur GROUPE OPEN S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Echiquier Patrimoine ANON-6.00%-6.00%3.86M EUR





Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,78 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 1,49%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE OPEN S.A.35.35%142
ACCENTURE10.96%148 647
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.84%119 130
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.06%107 368
VMWARE, INC.-7.89%58 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.64%56 712
