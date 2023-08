SFPI Group (Safety for People and Industry) was created in France in 1985. Today, it constitutes a group of companies specialized in the safety industry for people, goods and environment. They're united within 4 autonomous, innovative and digitalized operating divisions: DOM Security, MAC, MMD, NEU-JKF. SFPI Group generates a turnover of more than 630 million Euros, employs 4200 collaborators and delivers solutions such as buildings security and convenience, air-treatment and energy saving, both for industrial and private markets. Industrial, responsible and European with global ambitions, SFPI Group is pursuing its international expansion.

