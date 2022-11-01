|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
24 680 M
1 244 M
1 258 M
|Résultat net 2022
6 389 M
322 M
326 M
|Dette nette 2022
16 327 M
823 M
832 M
|PER 2022
|24,7x
|Rendement 2022
|3,61%
|Capitalisation
|
155 Mrd
7 818 M
7 906 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,94x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,69x
|Nbr Employés
|2 241
|Flottant
|71,0%
|Graphique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|306,90 MXN
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|307,67 MXN
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|0,25%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs