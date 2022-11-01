Recherche avancée
    GAP B   MX01GA000004

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GAP B)
Cours en clôture Mexican Stock Exchange  -  31/10/2022
306.90 MXN   +2.70%
15:01Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
25/10Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico cherche à faire des acquisitions
CI
24/10Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. annonce ses résultats d'exploitation pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 20 septembre 22
CI
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre

01/11/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 24 680 M 1 244 M 1 258 M
Résultat net 2022 6 389 M 322 M 326 M
Dette nette 2022 16 327 M 823 M 832 M
PER 2022 24,7x
Rendement 2022 3,61%
Capitalisation 155 Mrd 7 818 M 7 906 M
VE / CA 2022 6,94x
VE / CA 2023 6,69x
Nbr Employés 2 241
Flottant 71,0%
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 306,90 MXN
Objectif de cours Moyen 307,67 MXN
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,25%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Raul Revuelta Musalem Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Saúl Villarreal García Chief Financial Officer
Alejandra Soto Finance Director & Investor Relations Officer
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Juan Francisco Martínez Mira Manager-Operational Systems
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.77%7 818
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.14.33%18 190
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-14.16%17 673
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS20.96%13 409
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.9.68%7 013
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.00%6 592