|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
26 012 M
1 436 M
1 354 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
9 062 M
500 M
472 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
19 515 M
1 077 M
1 016 M
|PER 2022
|19,3x
|Rendement 2022
|4,06%
|
|Capitalisation
|
174 Mrd
9 607 M
9 059 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,44x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,08x
|Nbr Employés
|2 241
|Flottant
|71,0%
|
|Graphique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|344,37 MXN
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|324,20 MXN
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-5,86%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs