    GAP B   MX01GA000004

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GAP B)
Cours en clôture Mexican Stock Exchange  -  02/03/2023
344.37 MXN   +0.11%
19:00Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
22/02Transcript : Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
21/02Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2022
CI
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre

03/03/2023 | 19:00
Données financières
CA 2022 26 012 M 1 436 M 1 354 M
Résultat net 2022 9 062 M 500 M 472 M
Dette nette 2022 19 515 M 1 077 M 1 016 M
PER 2022 19,3x
Rendement 2022 4,06%
Capitalisation 174 Mrd 9 607 M 9 059 M
VE / CA 2022 7,44x
VE / CA 2023 7,08x
Nbr Employés 2 241
Flottant 71,0%
Graphique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Durée : Période :
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. : Graphique analyse technique Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 344,37 MXN
Objectif de cours Moyen 324,20 MXN
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,86%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Raul Revuelta Musalem Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Saúl Villarreal García Chief Financial Officer
Alejandra Soto Finance Director & Investor Relations Officer
Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga Chairman
Juan Francisco Martínez Mira Manager-Operational Systems
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.36%9 607
AENA S.M.E., S.A.25.19%23 359
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.2.06%21 205
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS8.59%14 222
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.16.40%8 765
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED10.76%7 962