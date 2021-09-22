Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. construira le Résidentiel Célere Reina II à Séville

22/09/2021 | 10:22
Cartuja I. construira le Résidentiel Célere Reina II à Séville
22/09/2021


Vía Célere Desarrollos Inmobiliarios a attribué à Cartuja I. la construction du Résidentiel Célere Reina II composé de 89 logements répartis en deux blocs de 6 étages hors sol, un toit et un sous-sol pour un garage.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 963 M 1 129 M -
Résultat net 2020 22,8 M 26,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 159 M 186 M -
PER 2020 12,8x
Rendement 2020 2,23%
Capitalisation 313 M 367 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,31x
VE / CA 2020 0,14x
Nbr Employés 3 454
Flottant 33,0%
Graphique GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.7.25%367
VINCI8.36%58 428
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.44%32 490
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 918
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.73%21 361
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%21 174