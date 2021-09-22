Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. construira le Résidentiel Célere Reina II à Séville

Cartuja I. construira le Résidentiel Célere Reina II à Séville
22/09/2021
Vía Célere Desarrollos Inmobiliarios a attribué à Cartuja I. la construction du Résidentiel Célere Reina II composé de 89 logements répartis en deux blocs de 6 étages hors sol, un toit et un sous-sol pour un garage.
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.