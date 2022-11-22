Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE va construire un nouvel hôtel sur l'Avenue Cardenal Bueno Monreal à Séville

SANJOSE va construire un nouvel hôtel sur l'Avenue Cardenal Bueno Monreal à Séville
22/11/2022
Ybarra y Cía. a attribué à SANJOSE Constructora le contrat de rénovation et de transformation d'un bâtiment existant de plus de 7 000 mètres carrés à Séville pour sa nouvelle utilisation hôtelière.
Le nouvel hôtel, qui comptera 128 chambres, plusieurs espaces communs et un parking, sera distribué en sous-sol, semi-sous-sol, quatre étages supérieurs, un penthouse et toit.
