  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Espagne
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  10:35 22/11/2022
4.250 EUR   -1.16%
10:16Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE va construire un nouvel hôtel sur l'Avenue Cardenal Bueno Monreal à Séville
PU
16/11Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. va construire le lotissement Résidentiel Argen II à Huelva
PU
11/11Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. annonce les résultats de ses bénéfices pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE va construire un nouvel hôtel sur l'Avenue Cardenal Bueno Monreal à Séville

22/11/2022 | 10:16
SANJOSE va construire un nouvel hôtel sur l'Avenue Cardenal Bueno Monreal à Séville
22/11/2022


Ybarra y Cía. a attribué à SANJOSE Constructora le contrat de rénovation et de transformation d'un bâtiment existant de plus de 7 000 mètres carrés à Séville pour sa nouvelle utilisation hôtelière.

Le nouvel hôtel, qui comptera 128 chambres, plusieurs espaces communs et un parking, sera distribué en sous-sol, semi-sous-sol, quatre étages supérieurs, un penthouse et toit.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 052 M 1 078 M -
Résultat net 2022 16,0 M 16,4 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 233 M 239 M -
PER 2022 17,2x
Rendement 2022 2,33%
Capitalisation 280 M 286 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,04x
VE / CA 2023 0,03x
Nbr Employés 3 625
Flottant 32,8%
Graphique GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,30 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 124%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-12.24%286
VINCI3.63%55 633
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.11%34 593
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.40%30 260
QUANTA SERVICES29.90%21 284
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.56%18 775