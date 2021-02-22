Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.    GGAL

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.

(GGAL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA - USD0.15%0.19%Amérique latineActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
Durée : Période :
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 114,25 ARS
Dernier Cours de Cloture 120,50 ARS
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,19%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.-1.26%2 024
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.49%451 372
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.96%298 799
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%275 024
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.32%215 075
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%201 260
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ