ETFs positionnés sur GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR -0.91% 1.50% France Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 0.07% 0.36% Monde Actions WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge... -0.82% 0.16% Europe Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage La Fed flèche la voie à suivre Graphique GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 84,31 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,35 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,93% Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ -5.91% 3 545 ENBRIDGE INC. -16.10% 66 663 TC ENERGY CORPORATION -5.70% 46 580 ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. -35.16% 39 914 KINDER MORGAN, INC. -33.30% 31 961 WILLIAMS COMPANIES -8.73% 26 274