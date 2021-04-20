Connexion
    GH

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
ETFs positionnés sur GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -...0.68%2.72%Etats UnisActions - Santé
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...0.81%0.33%NCActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD1.71%0.14%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.82%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Guardant Health, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Guardant Health, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 170,64 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 152,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.18.65%15 357
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-3.74%21 564
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-2.83%8 004
INVITAE CORPORATION-15.52%6 946
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.10%5 754
SEEGENE, INC.8.34%4 881
