Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Guerbet S.A.    GBT   FR0000032526

GUERBET S.A.

(GBT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Guerbet S A : 25/03/2021 - Résultats annuels 2020 (Présentation en anglais)

25/03/2021 | 08:27
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

Full-year results

March 25, 2021

WELCOME

DAVID HALE Chief Executive OfficerJÉRÔME ESTAMPES Senior Vice President Business

Development and Licensing

Chief Financial OfficerFRANÇOIS NICOLAS Senior Vice President Research &

Development & Innovation &

Chief Digital OfficerPETRA ZALABAK Senior Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility

Solid results in an unprecedented year

A comprehensive offer to our customers, providing a portfolio of interconnected solutions to enhance the customers decision-making at each point of the patient journey, in contrast media, injection solutions and technical services & digital solutions

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Guerbet SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GUERBET S.A.
09:06BOURSE DE PARIS : Sommet de l'UE, technoblues et papier toilette
09:04Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Jeudi 25 mars 2021
AO
08:27GUERBET S A  : 25/03/2021 - Résultats annuels 2020 (Présentation en anglais)
PU
08:21EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Total, Scor, Tikehau, UBS, AstraZeneca, Alcon, Siemens ..
08:02GUERBET S A  : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
24/03GUERBET S A  : 24/03/2021 - Résultats Annuels 2020
PU
24/03Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Jeudi 25 mars 2021
AO
24/03GUERBET  : le résultat net annuel a chuté de 52% en 2020
CF
24/03GUERBET  : reste confiant pour retrouver le chemin de la croissance en 2021
AO
24/03GUERBET  : Résultats annuels 2020
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GUERBET S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 722 M 853 M -
Résultat net 2020 17,5 M 20,7 M -
Dette nette 2020 249 M 294 M -
PER 2020 20,0x
Rendement 2020 1,62%
Capitalisation 390 M 462 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,88x
VE / CA 2021 0,83x
Nbr Employés 2 820
Flottant 42,5%
Graphique GUERBET S.A.
Durée : Période :
Guerbet S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Guerbet S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GUERBET S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,23%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
David Hale Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Estampes Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch Chairman
Claire Corot Senior Vice President-Research & Innovation
Pierre Desche SVP-Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GUERBET S.A.-5.63%473
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.88%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.94%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.82%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.80%192 886
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ