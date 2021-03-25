Guerbet S A : 25/03/2021 - Résultats annuels 2020 (Présentation en anglais)

2020

Full-year results

March 25, 2021

WELCOME

DAVID HALE Chief Executive OfficerJÉRÔME ESTAMPES Senior Vice President Business

Development and Licensing

Chief Financial OfficerFRANÇOIS NICOLAS Senior Vice President Research &

Development & Innovation &

Chief Digital OfficerPETRA ZALABAK Senior Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Social Responsibility

Solid results in an unprecedented year

A comprehensive offer to our customers, providing a portfolio of interconnected solutions to enhance the customers decision-making at each point of the patient journey, in contrast media, injection solutions and technical services & digital solutions