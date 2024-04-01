Gulfport Energy Corporation est une société indépendante d'exploration et de production de gaz naturel. La société se concentre sur l'exploration, l'acquisition et la production de gaz naturel, de pétrole brut et de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) aux États-Unis, en particulier dans les bassins des Appalaches et d'Anadarko. Ses principales propriétés sont situées dans l'est de l'Ohio, dans l'Utica, et dans le centre de l'Oklahoma, dans les formations Woodford et Springer de la province pétrolière du centre-sud de l'Oklahoma (South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province - SCOOP). L'Utica est une formation rocheuse contenant des hydrocarbures située dans le bassin des Appalaches aux États-Unis et au Canada. Elle possède environ 188 000 acres nets de réservoirs situés principalement dans les comtés de Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson et Monroe, dans l'est de l'Ohio. La zone SCOOP cible principalement les schistes de Woodford datant du Dévonien au Mississippien. Elle compte environ 73 000 acres de réservoirs nets situés principalement dans les comtés de Garvin, Grady et Stephens.

