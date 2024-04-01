Action GPOR GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Gulfport Energy Corporation

Actions

GPOR

US4026355028

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:02 28/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
160,1 USD +0,15 % Graphique intraday de Gulfport Energy Corporation +0,19 % +20,21 %
15:03 GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
18/03 GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Gulfport Energy Corporation

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent en pré-marché mercredi MT
Transcript : Gulfport Energy Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Gulfport Energy : baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre MT
Gulfport Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
Gulfport Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets reste à l'achat ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : BofA Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
Les actions de Gulfport Energy chutent après l'annonce du prix de l'opération en bloc par les actionnaires vendeurs MT
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets toujours positif ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Gulfport Energy Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023
Gulfport Energy fait un bond en avant dans ses revenus au troisième trimestre ; les revenus augmentent MT
Gulfport Energy Corporation révise ses prévisions de production pour l'année 2023 CI
Gulfport Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Gulfport Energy étend son autorisation de rachat d'actions à 650 millions de dollars MT
Gulfport Energy Corporation annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Mizuho Securities ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Evercore ISI optimiste sur le dossier ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : BofA Securities passe de neutre à achat ZM
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities reste à l'achat ZM

Graphique Gulfport Energy Corporation

Graphique Gulfport Energy Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Gulfport Energy Corporation est une société indépendante d'exploration et de production de gaz naturel. La société se concentre sur l'exploration, l'acquisition et la production de gaz naturel, de pétrole brut et de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) aux États-Unis, en particulier dans les bassins des Appalaches et d'Anadarko. Ses principales propriétés sont situées dans l'est de l'Ohio, dans l'Utica, et dans le centre de l'Oklahoma, dans les formations Woodford et Springer de la province pétrolière du centre-sud de l'Oklahoma (South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province - SCOOP). L'Utica est une formation rocheuse contenant des hydrocarbures située dans le bassin des Appalaches aux États-Unis et au Canada. Elle possède environ 188 000 acres nets de réservoirs situés principalement dans les comtés de Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson et Monroe, dans l'est de l'Ohio. La zone SCOOP cible principalement les schistes de Woodford datant du Dévonien au Mississippien. Elle compte environ 73 000 acres de réservoirs nets situés principalement dans les comtés de Garvin, Grady et Stephens.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Gulfport Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
160,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
173 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,04 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION Action Gulfport Energy Corporation
+20,21 % 2,91 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+5,75 % 293 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+9,66 % 150 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+39,38 % 115 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+19,03 % 81,93 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+5,70 % 73,54 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+16,73 % 61,33 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+8,84 % 57,61 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+5,88 % 46,73 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-1,80 % 37,76 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Gulfport Energy Corporation - Nyse
  4. Actualités Gulfport Energy Corporation
  5. Gulfport Energy Corporation : Truist Securities toujours positif