Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  GW Pharmaceuticals plc    GWPH

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(GWPH)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 11/11 22:00:00
118.53 USD   +1.80%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Scie...-2.66%15.61%-MondeActions - Santé



Graphique GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Durée : Période :
GW Pharmaceuticals plc : Graphique analyse technique GW Pharmaceuticals plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 184,31 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 118,53 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 128%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,30%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC11.35%3 630
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.51%75 989
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.20%59 023
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.02%55 999
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.74.57%44 259
BIONTECH SE223.05%26 856
