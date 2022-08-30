Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Chine
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    600837   CNE000000CK1

HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(600837)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  29/08/2022
9.450 CNY   -0.63%
12:01HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
12:01HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
26/08Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre

30/08/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
12:01HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
12:01HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
26/08Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 202..
CI
04/08Le président du Royal Group réduit sa participation à 27,7 %.
MT
29/07La campagne de "prospérité commune" de la Chine réduit les salaires et les avantages de..
ZR
21/07Un ancien fonctionnaire de l'inspection disciplinaire de Shanghai rejoint Haitong Secur..
MT
29/06Le détaillant chinois Miniso obtient le feu vert pour une introduction en bourse à Hong..
MT
26/04Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31..
CI
30/03Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. annonce le versement d'un dividende final pour l'exercice ..
CI
29/03À la Bourse chinoise, les banquiers et les traders dorment dans leurs bureaux pour écha..
ZR
Recommandations des analystes sur HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Données financières
CA 2022 38 073 M 5 511 M 5 517 M
Résultat net 2022 10 087 M 1 460 M 1 462 M
Dette nette 2022 88 507 M 12 812 M 12 825 M
PER 2022 12,2x
Rendement 2022 2,67%
Capitalisation 107 Mrd 15 480 M 15 495 M
VE / CA 2022 5,13x
VE / CA 2023 4,36x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 68,7%
Graphique HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,45 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,49 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,44%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jun Li General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Jun Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jie Zhou Chairman & General Manager
Yu Xing Mao Chief Information Officer
Xiang Yang Wu Member-Supervisory Board & Deputy GM-Compliance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.92%15 480
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.42%27 277
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.95%9 237
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-23.69%5 434
LAZARD LTD-16.59%3 375
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-25.09%2 749