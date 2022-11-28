Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Japon
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    6965   JP3771800004

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.

(6965)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Japan Exchange  -  07:00 28/11/2022
7200.00 JPY   -0.14%
12:01Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Jefferies & Co. favorable sur le dossier
ZM
14/10Indica Labs et Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. annoncent leur collaboration pour fournir des flux de travail intégrés optimisés en pathologie numérique
CI
29/09HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur
Jours
:
Heures
:
Minutes
:
Secondes

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Jefferies & Co. favorable sur le dossier

28/11/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
12:01Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Jefferies & Co. favorable sur le dos..
ZM
14/10Indica Labs et Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. annoncent leur collaboration pour fournir des f..
CI
29/09HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
20/09INFINITT annonce sa collaboration avec Hamamatsu, l'un des principaux fabricants de sca..
CI
24/06NKT va se séparer de NKT Photonics dans une transaction de 216 millions de dollars
MT
07/06Intermountain Healthcare choisit Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc. et Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. ..
CI
27/04Dotphoton et Hamamatsu Photonics s'associent pour fournir la meilleure compression d'im..
CI
30/03HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. : Détachement de dividende intermédiai..
FA
09/03Proscia et Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. annoncent leur collaboration pour accélérer l'adopt..
CI
2021HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 199 Mrd 1 428 M 1 373 M
Résultat net 2022 37 886 M 272 M 262 M
Tréso. nette 2022 94 700 M 680 M 654 M
PER 2022 29,7x
Rendement 2022 0,89%
Capitalisation 1 116 Mrd 8 019 M 7 712 M
VE / CA 2022 5,14x
VE / CA 2023 4,61x
Nbr Employés 5 279
Flottant 84,4%
Graphique HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Durée : Période :
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Graphique analyse technique Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7 210,00 JPY
Objectif de cours Moyen 7 900,00 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,57%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Akira Hiruma President & Representative Director
Kenji Yoshida Director & General Manager-Administration
Kashiko Kodate Independent Outside Director
Ken Koibuchi Independent Outside Director
Kazue Kurihara Independent Outside Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.-1.77%8 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%417 286
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.68%400 405
BROADCOM INC.-20.36%214 618
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-6.05%160 704
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.49%138 387