Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. : Jefferies & Co. favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
199 Mrd
1 428 M
1 373 M
|Résultat net 2022
37 886 M
272 M
262 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
94 700 M
680 M
654 M
|PER 2022
|29,7x
|Rendement 2022
|0,89%
|Capitalisation
1 116 Mrd
8 019 M
7 712 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,14x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,61x
|Nbr Employés
|5 279
|Flottant
|84,4%
|Graphique HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7 210,00 JPY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|7 900,00 JPY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,57%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs