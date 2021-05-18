|
HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Christian Cohrs de chez Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 18 à 19.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 345 M
1 639 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
74,6 M
90,9 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
884 M
1 077 M
-
|PER 2021
|20,7x
|Rendement 2021
|3,18%
|Capitalisation
|
1 591 M
1 933 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,84x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,82x
|Nbr Employés
|6 312
|Flottant
|30,5%
|Graphique HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
20,93 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
21,38 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
9,92%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,09%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-15,8%
