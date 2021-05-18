Connexion
HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation neutre

18/05/2021 | 11:38
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Christian Cohrs de chez Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 18 à 19.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Toute l'actualité sur HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:38HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandat..
ZD
06/04HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Independant Research dégrade son opinion ..
ZD
29/03HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : NorldLB maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
29/03HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion ne..
ZD
26/03HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux réitère son opinion posi..
ZD
12/02HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : NorldLB confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
11/02HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Independant Research favorable sur le dos..
ZD
11/02HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research maintient son opinion ne..
ZD
26/01HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Commerzbank à l'achat
ZD
2020HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux à l'achat
ZD
Recommandations des analystes sur HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2021 1 345 M 1 639 M -
Résultat net 2021 74,6 M 90,9 M -
Dette nette 2021 884 M 1 077 M -
PER 2021 20,7x
Rendement 2021 3,18%
Capitalisation 1 591 M 1 933 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,84x
VE / CA 2022 1,82x
Nbr Employés 6 312
Flottant 30,5%
Graphique HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,93 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,38 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,92%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,09%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Executive Board
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT15.94%1 933
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED55.91%21 006
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.5.03%17 167
MISC-1.02%7 342
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.47%6 002
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED30.45%5 836