Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Hammerson plc    H2V2   GB00BK7YQK64

HAMMERSON PLC

(H2V2)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 02/10 08:07:09
0.1663 EUR   -0.60%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique HAMMERSON PLC
Durée : Période :
Hammerson plc : Graphique analyse technique Hammerson plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 165,93 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,16 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 551 371%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 101 571%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7 866%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-49.15%805
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)30.23%68 043
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.97%39 609
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.41%21 489
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.00%20 581
SEGRO PLC6.40%14 665
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group