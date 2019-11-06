Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur HAMMERSON PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP1.50%0.55%Royaume UniActions
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-0.87%0.34%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-0.53%0.34%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP2.20%0.21%Royaume UniActions
IShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate ...0.03%0.21%Royaume UniActions - Immobilier
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP2.20%0.21%Royaume UniActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.84%0.13%MondeActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...0.67%0.08%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.85%0.08%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.00%0.08%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.07%0.08%Royaume UniActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP-2.95%0.08%Royaume UniActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-0.76%0.06%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-0.55%0.06%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-2.81%0.02%EuropeActions



Décryptage
Pékin et Washington, le poker menteur reprend
Graphique HAMMERSON PLC
Durée : Période :
Hammerson plc : Graphique analyse technique Hammerson plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,22 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 311%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -87,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-85.42%462
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)35.31%69 941
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.29.99%41 869
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.18%21 403
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.07%21 235
SEGRO PLC4.99%15 162
