|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP
|1.50%
|0.55%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-0.87%
|0.34%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-0.53%
|0.34%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP
|2.20%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate ...
|0.03%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions - Immobilier
|HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP
|2.20%
|0.21%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|0.84%
|0.13%
|Monde
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|0.67%
|0.08%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.85%
|0.08%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|0.00%
|0.08%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|-1.07%
|0.08%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP
|-2.95%
|0.08%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-0.76%
|0.06%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-0.55%
|0.06%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR
|-2.81%
|0.02%
|Europe
|Actions