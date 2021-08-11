Connexion
    HAMO   BE0974352842

HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.

(HAMO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles - 11/08 17:35:19
0.936 EUR   +6.36%
01/07L'assurtech allemande Friday se lance en France
AO
29/06HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) SA : Franchissements de seuil
CO
29/06HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) SA : Franchissements de seuil
CO
Hamon & Cie International S A : Nouveau dénominateur / New denominator

11/08/2021 | 18:06
Conformément à la loi du 2 mai 2007 relative à la publicité des participations importantes dans les sociétés cotées, Hamon & Cie (International) informe le marché qu'en date du 11 août 2021 le conseil d'administration a procédé à une augmentation de capital en nature dans le cadre du capital autorisé et a décidé d'augmenter le capital de EUR 2.040.000 par apport de créances résultant de la conversion de 34 obligations par certains obligataires, portant le capital à EUR 56.410.611,60 par la création de 4.080.000 actions nouvelles.

In accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Hamon & Cie (International) informs the market that on 11 August 2021 the Board of Directors proceeded with a capital increase in kind within the framework of the authorised capital and decided to increase the capital by EUR 2.040.000 through the conversion of 34 bonds held by some bondholders, increasing the capital to EUR 56.410.611,60 by creating 4.080.000 new shares.

Hamon & Cie International SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
loader
Données financières
CA 2020 259 M 304 M -
Résultat net 2020 -42,7 M -50,1 M -
Dette nette 2020 88,8 M 104 M -
PER 2020 -0,46x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 43,2 M 50,6 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,30x
VE / CA 2020 0,42x
Nbr Employés 992
Flottant 30,9%
Graphique HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.
Hamon & Cie (International) S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Hamon & Cie (International) S.A. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fabrice Orban Chief Executive Officer
Quentin Biart Financial Director & Investor Relations
Alexandre Catalão Chief Operations Officer
Alexandre Grosjean Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurent Levaux Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A.-52.43%51
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.8.90%66 078
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC53.96%51 522
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION50.08%49 121
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC32.42%45 673
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-21.70%43 617