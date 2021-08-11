Hamon & Cie International S A : Nouveau dénominateur / New denominator

Conformément à la loi du 2 mai 2007 relative à la publicité des participations importantes dans les sociétés cotées, Hamon & Cie (International) informe le marché qu'en date du 11 août 2021 le conseil d'administration a procédé à une augmentation de capital en nature dans le cadre du capital autorisé et a décidé d'augmenter le capital de EUR 2.040.000 par apport de créances résultant de la conversion de 34 obligations par certains obligataires, portant le capital à EUR 56.410.611,60 par la création de 4.080.000 actions nouvelles.

In accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Hamon & Cie (International) informs the market that on 11 August 2021 the Board of Directors proceeded with a capital increase in kind within the framework of the authorised capital and decided to increase the capital by EUR 2.040.000 through the conversion of 34 bonds held by some bondholders, increasing the capital to EUR 56.410.611,60 by creating 4.080.000 new shares.

