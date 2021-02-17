|
HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg est neutre
Dans une note de recherche publiée par William Fitzalan Howard, Berenberg a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 87 EUR contre 43 EUR.
