HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg est neutre

17/02/2021 | 12:20
Dans une note de recherche publiée par William Fitzalan Howard, Berenberg a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 87 EUR contre 43 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 12 490 M 15 066 M -
Résultat net 2020 868 M 1 047 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 395 M 5 302 M -
PER 2020 24,2x
Rendement 2020 1,39%
Capitalisation 21 408 M 25 923 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,07x
VE / CA 2021 1,90x
Nbr Employés 13 174
Flottant 26,5%
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 121,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,73%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -24,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -64,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Mansfeld Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT32.54%25 923
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-9.38%37 654
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.99%19 170
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED28.43%7 437
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-17.52%4 863
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA17.74%4 513
