HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion vendeuse
Goldman Sachs via analyste Patrick Creuset reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 56 EUR contre 35 EUR auraparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Toute l'actualité sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
12 524 M
15 267 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
822 M
1 002 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
4 369 M
5 326 M
-
|PER 2020
|16,1x
|Rendement 2020
|1,82%
|Capitalisation
13 463 M
16 397 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,42x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,36x
|Nbr Employés
|13 174
|Flottant
|26,5%
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
67,83 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
76,60 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
14,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-11,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-54,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs