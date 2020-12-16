Connexion
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion vendeuse

16/12/2020 | 19:20
Goldman Sachs via analyste Patrick Creuset reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 56 EUR contre 35 EUR auraparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 12 524 M 15 267 M -
Résultat net 2020 822 M 1 002 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 369 M 5 326 M -
PER 2020 16,1x
Rendement 2020 1,82%
Capitalisation 13 463 M 16 397 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,42x
VE / CA 2021 1,36x
Nbr Employés 13 174
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,83 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -54,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.13%16 367
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S42.64%42 031
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.136.08%16 219
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-31.23%5 854
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED57.68%5 181
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-14.95%3 990
