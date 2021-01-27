|
HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan confirme sa recommandation neutre
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Samuel Bland, JP Morgan a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 101.71 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|09:20
|HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan confirme sa recommandation neutre
|
ZD
|14/01
|HAPAG-LLOYD : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
|
ZD
|14/01
|HAPAG-LLOYD : Deutsche Bank reste à l'achat
|
ZD
|12/01
|Mais qui tire les ficelles ?
|
|12/01
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : CD Projekt, Dialog Semi, Flatexdegiro, JCDecaux, Peug..
|
|12/01
|HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan abaisse son opinion à neutre
|
ZD
|2020
|HAPAG-LLOYD : Deutsche Bank persiste à l'achat
|
ZD
|2020
|HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion vendeuse
|
ZD
|2020
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : BASF, Fiat Chrysler, Flatexdegiro, Nokia, Proximus, R..
|
|2020
|Pas de Brexit, pas de plan US, mais des vaccins
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
12 433 M
15 113 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
840 M
1 021 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
4 516 M
5 489 M
-
|PER 2020
|21,8x
|Rendement 2020
|1,59%
|
|Capitalisation
|
18 736 M
22 788 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,87x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,75x
|Nbr Employés
|13 174
|Flottant
|26,5%
|
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
86,16 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
106,60 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
22,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-19,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-59,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs