Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé TRADEGATE AG - 27/01 10:20:54
102.7000 EUR   -3.66%
09:20HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
14/01HAPAG-LLOYD : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
14/01HAPAG-LLOYD : Deutsche Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan confirme sa recommandation neutre

27/01/2021 | 09:20
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Samuel Bland, JP Morgan a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 101.71 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2020 12 433 M 15 113 M -
Résultat net 2020 840 M 1 021 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 516 M 5 489 M -
PER 2020 21,8x
Rendement 2020 1,59%
Capitalisation 18 736 M 22 788 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,87x
VE / CA 2021 1,75x
Nbr Employés 13 174
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,16 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 106,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -59,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT16.00%22 788
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-2.72%40 152
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.31%24 182
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.56%6 710
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-2.30%5 714
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.10.82%4 424
