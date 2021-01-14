|
HAPAG-LLOYD : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
L'analyste Alexandra Thrum ne modifie pas sa recommandation. Morgan Stanley demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la hausse et passe de 80 EUR à 86 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|
|
