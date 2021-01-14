Connexion
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
14/01 21:47:36
105 EUR   0.00%
HAPAG-LLOYD : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
HAPAG-LLOYD : Deutsche Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
12/01Mais qui tire les ficelles ?
HAPAG-LLOYD : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre

14/01/2021 | 22:27
L'analyste Alexandra Thrum ne modifie pas sa recommandation. Morgan Stanley demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la hausse et passe de 80 EUR à 86 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 12 418 M 15 097 M -
Résultat net 2020 824 M 1 002 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 429 M 5 385 M -
PER 2020 21,8x
Rendement 2020 1,40%
Capitalisation 18 490 M 22 458 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,85x
VE / CA 2021 1,73x
Nbr Employés 13 174
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,16 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 105,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -59,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT14.25%22 429
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S9.12%45 205
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.89%29 248
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.05%6 494
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.3.36%6 252
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.15.74%4 524
