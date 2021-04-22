|
HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs est à vendre sur le dossier
Goldman Sachs conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est relevé à 64 EUR contre 56 EUR auparavant.
Données financières
|CA 2021
14 682 M
17 630 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
2 453 M
2 946 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
2 790 M
3 350 M
-
|PER 2021
|10,7x
|Rendement 2021
|3,51%
|Capitalisation
|
26 083 M
31 338 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,97x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,06x
|Nbr Employés
|13 117
|Flottant
|26,5%
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Objectif de cours Moyen
114,61 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
148,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
7,82%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-22,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-56,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs