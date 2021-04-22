Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 22/04 20:34:36
146 EUR   -1.62%
20:18HAPAG-LLOYD  : Goldman Sachs est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
20/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Les marchés baissent aussi, parfois
29/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Berenberg maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs est à vendre sur le dossier

22/04/2021 | 20:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Goldman Sachs conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est relevé à 64 EUR contre 56 EUR auparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
20:18HAPAG-LLOYD  : Goldman Sachs est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
20/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Les marchés baissent aussi, parfois
29/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Berenberg maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
29/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Jefferies pas convaincu
ZD
29/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Warburg Research déconseille le dossier
ZD
25/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Jefferies abaisse son opinion
ZD
23/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Besoin d'une pause ?
23/03AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Rémy Cointreau, JCDecaux, Altamir, UBS, Saipem, Shop..
23/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : Kepler Cheuvreux abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZD
23/03HAPAG-LLOYD  : JP Morgan désormais pessimiste
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 14 682 M 17 630 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 453 M 2 946 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 790 M 3 350 M -
PER 2021 10,7x
Rendement 2021 3,51%
Capitalisation 26 083 M 31 338 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,97x
VE / CA 2022 2,06x
Nbr Employés 13 117
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 114,61 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 148,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,82%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -56,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Mansfeld Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT61.48%31 387
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S11.11%45 307
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.37%26 195
HMM CO.,LTD141.94%10 210
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED72.90%10 104
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED63.68%9 241
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ