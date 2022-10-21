Recherche avancée
    HRMY   US4131971040

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRMY)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:43 21/10/2022
48.33 USD   -1.08%
15:02Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
14/10Les actions de Harmony Biosciences augmentent après la mise à niveau de Jefferies
MT
14/10Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre

21/10/2022 | 15:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 430 M - 437 M
Résultat net 2022 77,0 M - 78,3 M
Tréso. nette 2022 146 M - 149 M
PER 2022 39,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2 891 M 2 891 M 2 940 M
VE / CA 2022 6,39x
VE / CA 2023 4,27x
Nbr Employés 180
Flottant 98,1%
Graphique HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Clôture 48,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 61,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John C.s Jacobs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandipkumar S. Kapadia Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey S. Aronin Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Dayno Chief Medical Officer
David Bradshaw Head-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.14.59%2 891
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.48%434 104
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.21%312 674
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.93%265 732
ABBVIE INC.5.56%252 714
PFIZER, INC.-27.33%240 826