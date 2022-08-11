|
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
29,7 M
28,7 M
|Résultat net 2022
-75,5 M
-73,0 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
54,0 M
52,2 M
|PER 2022
|-0,94x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
71,5 M
71,5 M
69,0 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,59x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|4,24x
|Nbr Employés
|104
|Flottant
|91,9%
Tendances analyse technique HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,16 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|10,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|394%
