    HARP   US41358P1066

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  17:16 11/08/2022
2.110 USD   -2.31%
17:01HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SVB Securities LLC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12:01HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier
ZM
10/08Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisions 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/08/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 29,7 M - 28,7 M
Résultat net 2022 -75,5 M - -73,0 M
Tréso. nette 2022 54,0 M - 52,2 M
PER 2022 -0,94x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 71,5 M 71,5 M 69,0 M
VE / CA 2022 0,59x
Capi. / CA 2023 4,24x
Nbr Employés 104
Flottant 91,9%
Graphique HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,16 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 394%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Julia Marie Eastland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgia L. Erbez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott D. Myers Chairman
Holger Wesche Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Chin Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-71.39%71
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.04%79 138
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.69%75 853
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.58%68 581
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.13%39 243
BIONTECH SE-37.58%39 107