  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    HIG   US4165151048

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.

(HIG)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:16 01/11/2022
73.91 USD   +2.06%
17:01Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:01Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : Barclays toujours positif
ZM
31/10Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

01/11/2022 | 17:01
Données financières
CA 2022 22 225 M - 22 476 M
Résultat net 2022 1 777 M - 1 797 M
Dette nette 2022 4 690 M - 4 743 M
PER 2022 13,1x
Rendement 2022 2,16%
Capitalisation 23 034 M 23 034 M 23 294 M
VE / CA 2022 1,25x
VE / CA 2023 1,16x
Nbr Employés 18 100
Flottant 86,7%
Graphique HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Durée : Période :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 72,41 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,88 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
Beth Ann Costello Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer & Head-Technology & Data
Amy Stepnowski Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.4.52%23 399
CHUBB LIMITED11.16%89 190
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.09%80 101
ALLIANZ SE-12.26%72 620
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.72%63 286
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.2.86%32 466