Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
22 225 M
22 476 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 777 M
1 797 M
|Dette nette 2022
4 690 M
4 743 M
|PER 2022
|13,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,16%
|Capitalisation
23 034 M
23 034 M
23 294 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,25x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,16x
|Nbr Employés
|18 100
|Flottant
|86,7%
|Graphique HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|72,41 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|83,88 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|15,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs