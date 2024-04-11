Action HIG HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Actions

HIG

US4165151048

Assureurs et courtiers généralistes

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:39:40 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
97,81 USD -1,51 % Graphique intraday de Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. -3,84 % +21,81 %
19:03 HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
18:14 HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Edgy Insights : La prime de rentabilité brute Our Logo
The Hartford nomme Matthew Massaro responsable des ventes et de la souscription pour les moyennes et grandes entreprises ? Division Nord-Est CI
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods toujours positif ZM
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 388 605 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 784 494 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 388 605 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 784 494 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Hartford Financial Services regroupe ses opérations et sa technologie MT
The Hartford annonce des changements exécutifs CI
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 713 226 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Axis Capital nomme un directeur mondial de l'information MT
Transcript : The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference 2024, Feb-26-2024 12:10 PM
Un initié de Hartford Financial Services Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 365 124 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 2 avril 2024 CI
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Roth MKM toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Les bénéfices de Hartford Financial dépassent les prévisions grâce à l'augmentation des primes et des revenus d'investissement RE
The Hartford annonce une hausse de ses bénéfices de base et de son chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, dépassant les estimations MT
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI

Graphique Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Graphique Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. est un groupe d'assurance. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance non vie aux entreprises (46,2%) : principalement assurances automobile, habitation, dommages aux biens et responsabilité civile ; - assurance collective (26,3%) : notamment assurances vie et invalidité ; - assurance non vie aux particuliers (13%) : assurances automobile et habitation ; - gestion de fonds mutuels (4,5%) ; - autres (10%).
Secteur
Assureurs et courtiers généralistes
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
99,31 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
106,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,82 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Assurance et courtier généraliste - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. Action Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
+21,81 % 29,52 Md
ALLIANZ SE Action Allianz SE
+7,87 % 111 Md
CHUBB LIMITED Action Chubb Limited
+8,86 % 101 Md
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES Action Marsh & McLennan Companies
+5,76 % 98,91 Md
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD Action Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
+6,73 % 74,99 Md
TALANX AG Action Talanx AG
+7,73 % 19,37 Md
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Action BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
-1,22 % 12,88 Md
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA Action Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+5,65 % 11,11 Md
ASR NEDERLAND N.V. Action ASR Nederland N.V.
+5,43 % 10,39 Md
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Action ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+18,78 % 9,97 Md
Assurance et courtier généraliste - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action HIG
  4. Actualités Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
  5. Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat