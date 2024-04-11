The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. est un groupe d'assurance. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance non vie aux entreprises (46,2%) : principalement assurances automobile, habitation, dommages aux biens et responsabilité civile ; - assurance collective (26,3%) : notamment assurances vie et invalidité ; - assurance non vie aux particuliers (13%) : assurances automobile et habitation ; - gestion de fonds mutuels (4,5%) ; - autres (10%).

Secteur Assureurs et courtiers généralistes