Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Haulotte Group    PIG   FR0000066755

HAULOTTE GROUP

(PIG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/11 17:35:21
4.42 EUR   -1.01%
14/10HAULOTTE : parmi les plus fortes hausses du SRD à la clôture du mercredi 14 octobre 2020
AO
14/10HAULOTTE GROUP : sur le podium du SRD
AO
14/10HAULOTTE GROUP : MainFirst reste à Conserver
AO
ETFs positionnés sur HAULOTTE GROUPETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...3.50%0.04%EuropeActions



Graphique HAULOTTE GROUP
Haulotte Group : Graphique analyse technique Haulotte Group | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,21 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,47 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,50%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,62%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAULOTTE GROUP-15.75%156
CATERPILLAR INC.17.27%93 283
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.65.98%35 856
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.87%6 882
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-6.40%2 895
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD73.96%2 488
