|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Peter Rothenaicher de chez Baader Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 2.40 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 152 M
2 311 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
42,2 M
45,3 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
28,0 M
30,1 M
-
|PER 2022
|14,0x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
598 M
642 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,29x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,26x
|Nbr Employés
|9 872
|Flottant
|83,9%
|
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,97 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,33 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs