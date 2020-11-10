|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank persiste à l'achat
10/11/2020 | 11:36
Déjà acheteur, Baader Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Peter Rothenaicher. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 0.70 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 955 M
2 308 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-90,1 M
-106 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
39,3 M
46,4 M
-
|PER 2021
|-2,34x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
167 M
197 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,11x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,11x
|Nbr Employés
|11 103
|Flottant
|83,9%
|
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
0,66 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
0,55 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
55,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
20,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-19,8%