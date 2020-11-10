Connexion
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank persiste à l'achat

10/11/2020 | 11:36
Déjà acheteur, Baader Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Peter Rothenaicher. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 0.70 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2021 1 955 M 2 308 M -
Résultat net 2021 -90,1 M -106 M -
Dette nette 2021 39,3 M 46,4 M -
PER 2021 -2,34x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 167 M 197 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,11x
VE / CA 2022 0,11x
Nbr Employés 11 103
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,66 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,55 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-52.30%197
NORDSON CORPORATION23.91%11 710
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.205.51%9 070
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.67%4 457
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.125.33%4 417
MAREL HF.20.85%4 042
