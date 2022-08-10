|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank toujours positif
Peter Rothenaicher de chez Baader Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 2.40 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 268 M
2 320 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
63,5 M
64,9 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
109 M
111 M
-
|PER 2023
|6,66x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
426 M
435 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|0,14x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,12x
|Nbr Employés
|10 173
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,40 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,17 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|54,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs