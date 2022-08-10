Connexion
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  09:38 10/08/2022
1.539 EUR   +10.01%
08:36HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank toujours positif
ZD
04/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Opinion positive de Warburg Research
ZD
01/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank
ZD
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank toujours positif

10/08/2022 | 08:36
Peter Rothenaicher de chez Baader Bank considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 2.40 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 2 268 M 2 320 M -
Résultat net 2023 63,5 M 64,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 109 M 111 M -
PER 2023 6,66x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 426 M 435 M -
VE / CA 2023 0,14x
VE / CA 2024 0,12x
Nbr Employés 10 173
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Graphique analyse technique Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,40 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,17 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ludwin Monz Chief Executive Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg CFO & Chief Human Resources Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jung Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG-47.11%435
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.00%13 365
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.81%13 363
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.16.47%11 596
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-28.29%6 894
VALMET OYJ-31.10%4 892