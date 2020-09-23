|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank
23/09/2020 | 15:28
Dans une note de recherche, l'analyste Peter Rothenaicher de chez Baader Bank a maintenu sa recommandation sur le titre et le conseille à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 0.70 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 955 M
2 287 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-90,1 M
-105 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
12,5 M
14,6 M
-
|PER 2021
|-2,14x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
152 M
178 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,08x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,11x
|Nbr Employés
|11 459
|Flottant
|83,9%
|
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
0,66 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
0,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
69,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
31,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-12,1%