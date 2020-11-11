|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research confirme sa recommandation neutre
11/11/2020 | 10:03
L'analyste Eggert Kuls de chez Warburg Research a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 0.90 EUR contre 0.85 EUR auraparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 955 M
2 312 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
-90,1 M
-107 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
39,3 M
46,5 M
-
|PER 2021
|-2,41x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
172 M
203 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,11x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,12x
|Nbr Employés
|11 103
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
0,66 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,56 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
50,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
16,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-22,1%