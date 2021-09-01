|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research dégrade son opinion à neutre
La recherche de chez Warburg Research revoit sa recommandation à la baisse et passe d'acheter à neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la hausse et passe de 2.20 EUR à 2.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 064 M
2 434 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
40,2 M
47,4 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
41,0 M
48,4 M
-
|PER 2022
|18,1x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
715 M
844 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,37x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,32x
|Nbr Employés
|10 115
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
2,35 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
1,95 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-17,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs