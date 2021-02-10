Connexion
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HDD)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research est neutre

10/02/2021 | 10:40
L'analyste Eggert Kuls de chez Warburg Research a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 0.90 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 889 M 2 292 M -
Résultat net 2021 -52,5 M -63,6 M -
Dette nette 2021 37,5 M 45,5 M -
PER 2021 -6,87x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 363 M 439 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,21x
VE / CA 2022 0,21x
Nbr Employés 10 918
Flottant 83,9%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,19 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,97%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT49.87%439
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.28%10 942
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.0.81%10 411
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.75%6 166
MAREL HF.15.61%5 374
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.16.74%5 090
