HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research est neutre
L'analyste Eggert Kuls de chez Warburg Research a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 0.90 EUR.
Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 889 M
2 292 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
-52,5 M
-63,6 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
37,5 M
45,5 M
-
|PER 2021
|-6,87x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
363 M
439 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,21x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,21x
|Nbr Employés
|10 918
|Flottant
|83,9%
Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
1,03 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
1,19 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
8,97%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-13,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-24,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs