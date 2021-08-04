Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research toujours à l'achat

04/08/2021 | 10:17
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stefan Augustin de chez Warburg Research considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 2.20 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
10:17HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research toujours à l'achat
ZD
10:14HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le..
ZD
18/06HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research reste à l'achat
ZD
14/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Vous reprendrez bien un peu d'inflation ?
14/06AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : L'Oréal, Pernod Ricard, Bolloré, Worldline, Ferrari, ..
28/04HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : DZ Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
11/02Premier coup de fil entre Joe Biden et Xi Jinping
11/02AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Adyen, Eurofins, Galapagos, Orpea, Sartorius ..
10/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : DZ Bank pas convaincu
ZD
10/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research est neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 039 M 2 421 M -
Résultat net 2022 32,8 M 38,9 M -
Dette nette 2022 80,7 M 95,8 M -
PER 2022 23,2x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 589 M 698 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,33x
VE / CA 2023 0,29x
Nbr Employés 10 538
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Durée : Période :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Graphique analyse technique Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,93 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,93%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG142.96%698
NORDSON CORPORATION13.54%13 193
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-7.65%10 255
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.59.79%9 962
VALMET OYJ51.33%6 299
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.43.88%6 062