HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research toujours à l'achat
Stefan Augustin de chez Warburg Research considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 2.20 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 039 M
2 421 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
32,8 M
38,9 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
80,7 M
95,8 M
-
|PER 2022
|23,2x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
589 M
698 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,29x
|Nbr Employés
|10 538
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
1,93 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
1,80 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-6,93%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs