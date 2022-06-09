Connexion
09/06/2022
1.920 EUR   -2.29%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research toujours positif

09/06/2022

09/06/2022 | 09:47
L'analyste Stefan Augustin de chez Warburg Research maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 2.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
09/05HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
05/05HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research toujours à l'achat
ZD
05/04L'unité Gallus de Heidelberger Druckmaschinen vend et réorganise son siège social
MT
05/04Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG renforce son engagement envers le marché croissant des é..
CI
09/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : DZ Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
09/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
09/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
Données financières
CA 2022 2 152 M 2 311 M -
Résultat net 2022 42,2 M 45,3 M -
Dette nette 2022 28,0 M 30,1 M -
PER 2022 14,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 598 M 642 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,29x
VE / CA 2023 0,26x
Nbr Employés 9 872
Flottant 83,9%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,97 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ludwin Monz Chief Executive Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jung Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG-25.71%642
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-29.14%12 635
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.01%12 604
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-1.37%10 276
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-41.53%5 782
VALMET OYJ-27.25%5 427