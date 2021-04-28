Connexion
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HDD)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : DZ Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse

28/04/2021 | 16:06
Thorsten Reigber de chez DZ Bank confirme son conseil et reste à vendre sur le dossier.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 892 M 2 283 M -
Résultat net 2021 -57,0 M -68,7 M -
Dette nette 2021 106 M 128 M -
PER 2021 -6,70x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 377 M 456 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,26x
VE / CA 2022 0,24x
Nbr Employés 10 663
Flottant 83,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,30 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,24 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,84%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT55.78%456
NORDSON CORPORATION6.31%12 441
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-18.92%8 311
VALMET OYJ57.36%6 636
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.13%6 179
MAREL HF.15.10%5 504
