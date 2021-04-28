|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : DZ Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
Thorsten Reigber de chez DZ Bank confirme son conseil et reste à vendre sur le dossier.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 892 M
2 283 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
-57,0 M
-68,7 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
106 M
128 M
-
|PER 2021
|-6,70x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
377 M
456 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,26x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,24x
|Nbr Employés
|10 663
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
1,30 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,24 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
21,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
4,84%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs