Hello Group Inc, anciennement Momo Inc, est une société de divertissement et de services sociaux en ligne basée en Chine. La société opère dans trois secteurs. Les segments Momo et Tantan fournissent principalement des services de vidéo en direct, des services à valeur ajoutée, notamment des abonnements et des cadeaux virtuels, ainsi que des services de marketing mobile, notamment des solutions de publicité et de marketing. Le segment QOOL fournit des services musicaux, des services de distribution de films et des services de promotion de films. L'entreprise exploite également d'autres applications pour répondre aux différentes demandes sociales et de divertissement de ses utilisateurs.

Secteur Logiciels