Action MOMO HELLO GROUP INC.
Hello Group Inc.

Actions

MOMO

US4234031049

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:23:19 29/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
5,375 USD +11,05 % Graphique intraday de Hello Group Inc. -5,12 % -22,73 %
19:49 HELLO GROUP INC. : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
19:48 HELLO GROUP INC. : Citigroup optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Hello Group Inc.

HELLO GROUP INC. : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
HELLO GROUP INC. : Citigroup optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en hausse avant la cloche mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Transcript : Hello Group Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 28, 2024
Hello Group : Baisse du bénéfice ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre ; annonce des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le 2ème trimestre MT
Hello Group Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
HELLO GROUP INC. : Morgan Stanley négatif sur le dossier ZM
Alibaba réduit ses avoirs en ADS de 60% au premier trimestre MT
Hello Group Inc. nomme Jianhua Wen au poste de directeur de la technologie CI
Hello Group Inc. annonce la démission de Ho Kee Harry Man en tant qu'administrateur CI
HELLO GROUP INC. : Benchmark Company à l'achat ZM
Les prix à la production plus élevés que prévu en février alors que les contrats à terme sur actions américaines affichent des gains étroits avant la cloche MT
Transcript : Hello Group Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Principales baisses du prémarché MT
Le revenu net non GAAP du T4 de Hello augmente, le chiffre d'affaires diminue ; les perspectives de chiffre d'affaires du T1 sont émises -- Les actions sont en baisse avant la cloche MT
Hello Group Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Hello Group Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Hello Group Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI
Hello Group Inc. déclare un dividende spécial, payable le 30 avril 2024 CI
Hello Group Inc. annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI
Profil Société

Hello Group Inc, anciennement Momo Inc, est une société de divertissement et de services sociaux en ligne basée en Chine. La société opère dans trois secteurs. Les segments Momo et Tantan fournissent principalement des services de vidéo en direct, des services à valeur ajoutée, notamment des abonnements et des cadeaux virtuels, ainsi que des services de marketing mobile, notamment des solutions de publicité et de marketing. Le segment QOOL fournit des services musicaux, des services de distribution de films et des services de promotion de films. L'entreprise exploite également d'autres applications pour répondre aux différentes demandes sociales et de divertissement de ses utilisateurs.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
29/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Notations pour Hello Group Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
35,07 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
63,97 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+82,41 %
Secteur Logiciel d'application mobile

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HELLO GROUP INC. Action Hello Group Inc.
-22,73 % 896 M
SNAP INC. Action Snap Inc.
-9,75 % 25,14 Md
DIDI GLOBAL INC. Action DiDi Global Inc.
+17,97 % 22,32 Md
BEIJING ULTRAPOWER SOFTWARE CO., LTD. Action Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., Ltd.
-4,41 % 2,28 Md
ZHEJIANG JINKE TOM CULTURE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Jinke Tom Culture Industry Co., Ltd.
-22,47 % 1,94 Md
ZX INC. Action ZX Inc.
-40,00 % 1,84 Md
KAKAO GAMES CORP. Action Kakao Games Corp.
-20,50 % 1,26 Md
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Shanghai Yaoji Technology Co., Ltd.
+0,32 % 1,26 Md
FINVOLUTION GROUP Action FinVolution Group
-3,27 % 1,24 Md
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB Action Modern Times Group MTG AB
+9,11 % 1,08 Md
Logiciel d'application mobile
