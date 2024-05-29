|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|5,375 USD
|+11,05 %
|-5,12 %
|-22,73 %
|19:49
|HELLO GROUP INC. : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|19:48
|HELLO GROUP INC. : Citigroup optimiste sur le dossier
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-22,73 %
|896 M
|-9,75 %
|25,14 Md
|+17,97 %
|22,32 Md
|-4,41 %
|2,28 Md
|-22,47 %
|1,94 Md
|-40,00 %
|1,84 Md
|-20,50 %
|1,26 Md
|+0,32 %
|1,26 Md
|-3,27 %
|1,24 Md
|+9,11 %
|1,08 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action MOMO
- Actualités Hello Group Inc.
- Hello Group Inc. : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat