HELLOFRESH : Barclays reste à l'achat
12/10/2020 | 13:52
Alvira Rao de chez Barclays considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 60 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Recommandations des analystes sur HELLOFRESH SE
Données financières
|CA 2020
3 275 M
3 867 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
229 M
271 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
393 M
465 M
-
|PER 2020
|34,7x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
8 115 M
9 589 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|2,36x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,98x
|Nbr Employés
|4 477
|Flottant
|81,4%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
53,75 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
46,76 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
39,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
14,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-20,9%