HELLOFRESH : Barclays reste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 3 275 M 3 867 M - Résultat net 2020 229 M 271 M - Tréso. nette 2020 393 M 465 M - PER 2020 34,7x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 8 115 M 9 589 M - VE / CA 2020 2,36x VE / CA 2021 1,98x Nbr Employés 4 477 Flottant 81,4% Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Haussière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 53,75 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 46,76 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,9% Dirigeants Nom Titre Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 150.59% 9 589 SYSCO CORPORATION -20.53% 34 608 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 4.42% 34 411 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 10.92% 30 854 TESCO PLC -13.95% 27 813 KROGER 18.83% 26 699