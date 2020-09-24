Connexion
HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

24/09/2020
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Robert Berg, le broker Berenberg conseille de s'intéresser au titre avec une opinion à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 65 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 3 250 M 3 788 M -
Résultat net 2020 226 M 263 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 388 M 452 M -
PER 2020 34,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 7 918 M 9 250 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,32x
VE / CA 2021 1,94x
Nbr Employés 4 477
Flottant 81,4%
Graphique HELLOFRESH SE
Durée : Période :
HelloFresh SE : Graphique analyse technique HelloFresh SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 53,58 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,62 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE144.48%9 250
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.78%33 271
SYSCO CORPORATION-29.25%32 556
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.72%31 919
TESCO PLC-12.30%28 012
KROGER14.80%26 149
