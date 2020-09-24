|
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
24/09/2020 | 09:10
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Robert Berg, le broker Berenberg conseille de s'intéresser au titre avec une opinion à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 65 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HELLOFRESH SE
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
3 250 M
3 788 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
226 M
263 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
388 M
452 M
-
|PER 2020
|34,1x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 918 M
9 250 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|2,32x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,94x
|Nbr Employés
|4 477
|Flottant
|81,4%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
53,58 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
45,62 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
42,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-18,9%