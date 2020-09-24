HELLOFRESH : Berenberg réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 3 250 M 3 788 M - Résultat net 2020 226 M 263 M - Tréso. nette 2020 388 M 452 M - PER 2020 34,1x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 7 918 M 9 250 M - VE / CA 2020 2,32x VE / CA 2021 1,94x Nbr Employés 4 477 Flottant 81,4% Graphique HELLOFRESH SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 53,58 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,62 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5% Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 144.48% 9 250 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 5.78% 33 271 SYSCO CORPORATION -29.25% 32 556 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 15.72% 31 919 TESCO PLC -12.30% 28 012 KROGER 14.80% 26 149