|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|-0.59%
|3.16%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Retail -...
|1.11%
|2.67%
|Europe
|Actions - Vente au détail
|ComStage MDAX TR - EUR
|0.00%
|2.66%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MDAX - EUR
|-1.34%
|2.66%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR
|-1.30%
|2.64%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Retail (D...
|0.00%
|2.32%
|Europe
|Actions - Vente au détail
|IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...
|-1.75%
|0.51%
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...
|-1.41%
|0.16%
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...
|-1.41%
|0.16%
|Europe
|Actions