Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur HELLOFRESH SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
CS (Lux) Sm and Md Cp Alpha L/S EB EURNON11.00%28.00%NC3.94M EUR
DNCA Invest Archer Mid-Cap Europe I EURNON2.00%0.00%5.81M EUR
Invesco Euro Structured Eq C EUR AccNON-10.00%0.00%1.55M EUR
Invesco Pan Eur StructEq A EUR AccNON-12.00%1.00%35.93M EUR
Schroder ISF Eurp Smlr Coms A Acc EURNON-8.00%-4.00%5.63M EUR
Schroder ISF Global Smlr Coms I Acc USDNON-12.00%23.00%1.71M USD
Sycomore Sélection Midcap INON-12.00%0.00%NC4.39M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur HELLOFRESH SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...-0.59%3.16%AllemagneActions
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Retail -...1.11%2.67%EuropeActions - Vente au détail
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR0.00%2.66%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR-1.34%2.66%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR-1.30%2.64%AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Retail (D...0.00%2.32%EuropeActions - Vente au détail
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...-1.75%0.51%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-1.41%0.16%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-1.41%0.16%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Il va y avoir comme un problème
Conseil
 HELLOFRESH SE
Un parfum de venture capital
Graphique HELLOFRESH SE
Durée : Période :
HelloFresh SE : Graphique analyse technique HelloFresh SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 53,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,74 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,55%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE134.41%9 020
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.01%36 988
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.17.78%33 176
SYSCO CORPORATION-32.10%29 520
TESCO PLC-10.78%29 234
KROGER24.94%28 176
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group