Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 09/10 16:06:29
93.24 EUR   +1.28%
15:36HENKEL : recovers in Q3, down over the year
CF
15:31HENKEL VORZUEGE : RBC à l'achat
ZD
15:23CARSTEN KNOBEL : la reprise au 3e trimestre, le recul sur l'année
CF
Henkel : recovers in Q3, down over the year

09/10/2020 | 15:36
Despite the continuing difficulties in the economic environment, Henkel registers organic sales growth of 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, to 5 billion euros.

All business units contributed to the good performance, says Henkel's CEO, Carsten Knobel.

After having withdrawn from submitting its forecasts in April in view of the high level of uncertainty generated by the pandemic, Henkel now presents its 2020 guidance: the group expects a -1% and -2% fall in sales for the 2020 fiscal year.

At a group level, Henkel expects an adjusted EBIT margin of between 13% and 13.5%. As for adjusted earnings per share (EPS), they expect a decrease of between -18% and -22% at constant exchange rates.


Données financières
CA 2020 19 054 M 22 486 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 611 M 1 902 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 639 M 1 934 M -
PER 2020 24,3x
Rendement 2020 1,89%
Capitalisation 37 458 M 44 016 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,05x
VE / CA 2021 1,95x
Nbr Employés 52 450
Flottant 62,7%
Graphique HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Durée : Période :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA : Graphique analyse technique Henkel AG & Co. KGaA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 92,06 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,47%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Jutta Bernicke Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-0.15%44 016
THE CLOROX COMPANY38.63%26 828
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.29.57%22 540
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-4.46%20 763
LION CORPORATION0.75%5 871
WD-40 COMPANY1.35%2 689
