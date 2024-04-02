Action RMS HERMES INTERNATIONAL
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Actions

RMS

FR0000052292

Habillement et accessoires

Temps réel Euronext Paris
Autres places de cotation
 14:19:04 02/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 366 EUR 0,00 % Graphique intraday de HERMES INTERNATIONAL -0,92 % +23,25 %
14:06 HERMES INTERNATIONAL : UBS toujours positif ZM
12:49 HERMÈS : UBS remonte son objectif de cours CF

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur HERMES INTERNATIONAL

HERMES INTERNATIONAL : UBS toujours positif ZM
HERMÈS : UBS remonte son objectif de cours CF
HERMES : UBS toujours positif ZD
Paris commence le mois d'avril dans le vert AW
Indices : Le luxe perd de son éclat Our Logo
Paris s'offre une respiration après une semaine dense AW
Les actions européennes sont en passe de réaliser des gains hebdomadaires ; Phoenix, au Royaume-Uni, monte en flèche RE
En Direct des Marchés : Vinci, Airbus, Renault, Hermès, Micron, BMW, Apple, Vetoquinol... Our Logo
Hermès fait face à une action en justice aux Etats-Unis concernant la vente sélective de ses sacs à main Birkin MT
Journée noire en Bourse pour Kering, sanctionné à cause de Gucci AW
Kering plonge en Bourse après l'avertissement sur Gucci RE
Chez Kering, Gucci se prend encore les pieds dans l'Asie Our Logo
La valeur du jour à Paris - Kering dévisse : avertissement sur ses comptes du premier trimestre AO
Kering dévisse : chute attendue des revenus au premier trimestre AO
Kering plonge en Bourse après l'avertissement sur Gucci RE
Paris stable dans le feu des banques centrales AW
POINT MARCHÉS-L'Europe, hormis Paris, finit dans le rouge une séance volatile RE
Paris a terminé sur un nouveau record de clôture AW
HERMES : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZD
Hugo Boss chute en Bourse après des perspectives 2024 inférieures aux attentes RE
Hugo Boss prévoit un bénéfice d'exploitation pour 2024 inférieur aux attentes du marché RE
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Hermès, EssilorLuxottica, Technip Energies, Euroapi, ArgenX, Forvia... Our Logo
Paris en petite hausse, pas encore au-dessus des 8.000 points AW
Kering : Les valeurs du jour à Paris - Début de semaine sous le signe de la prudence pour le luxe AO
L'Europe prudente avant les grands rendez-vous de la semaine RE

Graphique HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Graphique HERMES INTERNATIONAL
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Hermès International est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits de luxe. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits de maroquinerie et de sellerie (41,3%) : sacs, bagages, produits de petite maroquinerie, agendas, objets d'écriture, selles, brides, objets et vêtements d'équitation, etc. ; - vêtements, chaussures et accessoires (28,9%) ; - articles de soie et produits textiles (6,9%) ; - articles d'horlogerie (4,6%) ; - parfums et produits de beauté (3,7%) ; - autres (14,6%) : notamment bijoux, produits d'art de vivre et produits d'art de la table. A fin 2023, le groupe dispose d'un réseau de 294 magasins dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (9,5%), Europe (13,6%), Japon (9,4%), Asie-Pacifique (46,7%), Amériques (18,6%) et autres (2,2%).
Secteur
Habillement et accessoires
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication évolution de l'activité
Indices liés
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2 366 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
2 222 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-6,08 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Sacs à main et bagages

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HERMES INTERNATIONAL Action HERMES INTERNATIONAL
+23,51 % 266 Md
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED Action Safari Industries (India) Limited
-5,14 % 1,07 Md
V.I.P. INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action V.I.P. Industries Limited
-9,44 % 905 M
WW HOLDING INC. Action WW Holding Inc.
+21,43 % 261 M
VERA BRADLEY, INC. Action Vera Bradley, Inc.
-12,99 % 206 M
PIQUADRO S.P.A. Action Piquadro S.p.A.
-14,16 % 97,15 M
BRAND CONCEPTS LIMITED Action Brand Concepts Limited
-6,92 % 94,04 M
PROSPEROUS INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Action Prosperous Industrial (Holdings) Limited
-2,90 % 91,59 M
EMINENT LUGGAGE CORPORATION Action Eminent Luggage Corporation
-25,49 % 90,26 M
SITOY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Sitoy Group Holdings Limited
-39,33 % 67,8 M
Sacs à main et bagages
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action HERMES INTERNATIONAL - Euronext Paris
  4. Actualités HERMES INTERNATIONAL
  5. HERMES INTERNATIONAL : UBS toujours positif