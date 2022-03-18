Connexion
  Hermès International
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hermès International
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
18/03 15:31:49
1219.5 EUR   +1.25%
18/03 15:00 Impact of web notoriety on the stock price
MB
16/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris rebondit de 3,68% sur un espoir de paix
AW
16/03L'Europe finit dans le vert, des progrès évoqués sur l'Ukraine
RE
Impact of web notoriety on the stock price

18/03/2022 | 15:00
In our last Top of February 15, 2022, the Hey Dude Shoes brand (Footwear and accessories sector) ranks 19th in the best web notoriety growth for 5 years and its listed company CROCS, INC. rose on the stock market by more than 1,100% over the same period to the close of March 17, 2022.
MarketPlace Facebook (Internet content and information sector) ranks 65th when its listed company META PLATFORMS rises on the stock market by 50% with an analyst recommendation more than ever on BUY.
The Rouge Hermès brand (Luxury Products sector) is a newcomer to the ranking, its listed company HERMES INTERNATIONAL gaining +182% on the stock market for 5 years.
These are examples among many others since the entire stock market portfolio relating to the 300 brands has gained +256% for 5 years at the close of March 17!
You can check other performances of previous Tops before downloading the latest Top and choose your investments from 60 sectors of activity. The 3 sectors that dominate the Top are Software application (22 brands), Internet content and information (19 brands) and Biotechnology (19 brands).
The 3 companies with the most brands are EMBRACER GROUP AB (6 brands), EQT AB (5 brands) and Tencent Holdings (4 brands).
The 3 countries of origin of the brands that dominate the Top are the United States (115 brands), France (48 brands) and Canada (29 brands).
Finally, the average age of Top Notoriety brands is 23 years old, 67% of brands are over 10 years old and 10 brands are 100 years old or over.


© MesMarques-EnBourse.com 2022
Mes Marques En Bourse
Le moteur de recherche de 200 000 marques cotées en Bourse
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CROCS, INC. 2.40%81.387 Cours en différé.-37.97%
EQT AB (PUBL) 2.52%349.5 Cours en différé.-30.83%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1.20%1219.5 Cours en temps réel.-21.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.37%210.435 Cours en différé.-38.21%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.31%381 Cours en différé.-14.62%
Données financières
CA 2021 8 967 M 9 966 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 340 M 2 600 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 5 647 M 6 276 M -
PER 2021 54,0x
Rendement 2021 0,58%
Capitalisation 126 Mrd 140 Mrd -
VE / CA 2021 13,4x
VE / CA 2022 11,7x
Nbr Employés 17 595
Flottant -
Graphique HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
Hermès International : Graphique analyse technique Hermès International | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 204,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 325,79 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Faure Operations Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-21.58%140 079
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED19.49%1 197
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-33.51%574
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED6.22%280
VERA BRADLEY, INC.-4.00%276
SJ GROUP CO., LTD.18.10%206