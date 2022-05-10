|
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
108 M
|Résultat net 2022
-220 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|-1,92x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
369 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|3,43x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,05x
|Nbr Employés
|302
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|20,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|454%
