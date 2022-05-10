Connexion
    HRTX   US4277461020

HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HRTX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  10/05 22:00:00
3.500 USD   -3.05%
23:32HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Cantor Fitzgerald toujours à l'achat
ZM
16:03HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Needham & Co. à l'achat
ZM
09/05Heron Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald toujours à l'achat

10/05/2022 | 23:32
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 108 M - 102 M
Résultat net 2022 -220 M - -209 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1,92x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 369 M 369 M 351 M
Capi. / CA 2022 3,43x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,05x
Nbr Employés 302
Flottant 99,8%
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Heron Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,61 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 454%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Barry D. Quart Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Poyhonen President & Chief Commercial Officer
Thomas B. Ottoboni Chief Scientific Officer & SVP-Pharmaceutical
Chris M. Storgard Chief Medical Officer
David L. Szekeres Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-60.46%369
MODERNA, INC.-46.53%54 016
LONZA GROUP AG-31.78%38 761
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.67%38 626
SEAGEN INC.-29.62%20 029
CELLTRION, INC.-18.18%17 927