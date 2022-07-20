|
Hess Midstream LP : Morgan Stanley est neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 257 M
1 227 M
|Résultat net 2022
81,9 M
80,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 948 M
2 879 M
|PER 2022
|15,0x
|Rendement 2022
|7,67%
|Capitalisation
1 309 M
1 309 M
1 278 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,39x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,07x
|Nbr Employés
|Flottant
|16,3%
|Graphique HESS MIDSTREAM LP
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HESS MIDSTREAM LP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|29,75 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|34,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|15,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs