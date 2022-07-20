Connexion
    HESM   US4281031058

HESS MIDSTREAM LP

(HESM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:25 20/07/2022
29.18 USD   -1.93%
17:01HESS MIDSTREAM LP : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
27/04HESS MIDSTREAM : bénéfice et revenu en hausse au 1er trimestre ; baisse des prévisions de bénéfice net pour 2022
MT
27/04Earnings Flash (HESM) HESS MIDSTREAM LP rapporte des revenus de 312,4 millions de dollars pour le premier trimestre.
MT
Hess Midstream LP : Morgan Stanley est neutre

20/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 257 M - 1 227 M
Résultat net 2022 81,9 M - 80,0 M
Dette nette 2022 2 948 M - 2 879 M
PER 2022 15,0x
Rendement 2022 7,67%
Capitalisation 1 309 M 1 309 M 1 278 M
VE / CA 2022 3,39x
VE / CA 2023 3,07x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 16,3%
Graphique HESS MIDSTREAM LP
Durée : Période :
Hess Midstream LP : Graphique analyse technique Hess Midstream LP | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique HESS MIDSTREAM LP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 29,75 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John B. Hess Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. Gatling President & Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan C. Stein Chief Financial Officer
Dan Farler Vice President-Engineering & Projects
David W. Niemiec Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HESS MIDSTREAM LP7.67%1 309
ENBRIDGE INC.12.43%87 284
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.12%55 122
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.88%51 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.23%39 403
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.14%39 250