Action HPE HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Actions

HPE

US42824C1099

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:07:03 05/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
19,72 USD +12,02 % Graphique intraday de Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company +8,33 % +15,99 %
21:06 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
21:04 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : BofA Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : BofA Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : BofA Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Susquehanna réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Bernstein est neutre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Barclays est neutre ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Opinion positive de Raymond James ZM
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Les marchés d'actions progressent en cours de journée, les opérateurs évaluant les rapports économiques MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques gagnent dans l'après-midi MT
Les plus-values de la mi-journée MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Les indices boursiers américains progressent après que l'indice des services soit passé à l'expansion et que le rythme des créations d'emplois ait ralenti MT
Les valeurs technologiques soutiennent le Nasdaq et le S&P 500 alors que les attentes de baisse des taux d'intérêt augmentent RE
Les revenus des serveurs d'intelligence artificielle ont permis à Hewlett Packard Enterprise de dépasser les attentes au deuxième trimestre fiscal, selon Morgan Stanley MT
Les indices boursiers américains progressent après le passage à l'expansion de l'indice des services MT
Point marchés-L'Europe clôture en hausse, Wall Street dans le vert à mi-séance RE
Transcript : Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Presents at BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference, Jun-05-2024 08:40 AM
La valeur du jour à Wall Street - Hewlett Packard Enterprise : pourquoi une telle envolée ? AO
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques progressent en pré-marché mercredi MT
Wall Street ouvre en hausse avec l'optimisme sur les taux RE
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions sont en hausse avant la cloche alors que l'attention se porte sur les rapports du marché cette semaine. MT

Graphique Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Graphique Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Profil Société

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company est spécialisé dans le développement de solutions et de services informatiques à destination des entreprises. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - développement et intégration de solutions technologiques (83,8%) : développement de serveurs et de solutions de gestion des serveurs, prestations de services technologiques, prestations de conseil, de maintenance, de mise en oeuvre d'infrastructures et de support technique, développement de solutions et de systèmes de stockage convergent de données, vente de systèmes réseaux et développement de solutions de gestion et de sécurisation des réseaux ; - prestations de services financiers (11,9%) : notamment prestations de financement de la transformation numérique des entreprises ; - autres (4,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (35,6%), Amériques (7,6%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (34,8%), Japon et Asie-Pacifique (22%).
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
17:40 - Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
17,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,31 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,71 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Matériel informatique - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Action Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
+15,99 % 22,88 Md
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Dell Technologies Inc.
+79,58 % 96,45 Md
HP INC. Action HP Inc.
+18,73 % 34,59 Md
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC Action Seagate Technology Holdings plc
+13,81 % 19,29 Md
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED Action Lenovo Group Limited
+1,47 % 17,97 Md
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. Action Logitech International S.A.
+11,58 % 15,02 Md
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. Action ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
-0,20 % 11,38 Md
WISTRON CORPORATION Action Wistron Corporation
+13,59 % 9,98 Md
PEGATRON CORPORATION Action Pegatron Corporation
+27,15 % 9,14 Md
ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS CO., LTD. Action Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.
+103,57 % 8,54 Md
Matériel informatique - Autres
