Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company est spécialisé dans le développement de solutions et de services informatiques à destination des entreprises. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - développement et intégration de solutions technologiques (83,8%) : développement de serveurs et de solutions de gestion des serveurs, prestations de services technologiques, prestations de conseil, de maintenance, de mise en oeuvre d'infrastructures et de support technique, développement de solutions et de systèmes de stockage convergent de données, vente de systèmes réseaux et développement de solutions de gestion et de sécurisation des réseaux ; - prestations de services financiers (11,9%) : notamment prestations de financement de la transformation numérique des entreprises ; - autres (4,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (35,6%), Amériques (7,6%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (34,8%), Japon et Asie-Pacifique (22%).

Secteur Matériel informatique