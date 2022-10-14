Recherche avancée
    DINO   US4039491000

HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION

(DINO)
Cours en clôture Nyse  -  12/10/2022
55.56 USD   +2.13%
06/10HF Sinclair Corporation : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/10HF Sinclair Corporation : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
04/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie et le pétrole brut prolongent leur progression en fin de séance.
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
Reco analystes

HF Sinclair Corporation : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

14/10/2022 | 14:01
Recommandations des analystes sur HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 37 360 M - 38 260 M
Résultat net 2022 2 796 M - 2 864 M
Dette nette 2022 1 320 M - 1 351 M
PER 2022 4,35x
Rendement 2022 2,05%
Capitalisation 12 573 M 12 573 M 12 876 M
VE / CA 2022 0,37x
VE / CA 2023 0,40x
Nbr Employés 4 208
Flottant 76,4%
HF Sinclair Corporation : Graphique analyse technique HF Sinclair Corporation
Tendances analyse technique HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 57,98 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 59,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,87%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael C. Jennings Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Go President & Chief Operating Officer
Atanas H. Atanasov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Franklin Myers Chairman
Joseph Fronzaglio Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION69.49%12 573
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.86%17 067
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-29.22%6 724
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.11.68%6 534
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.114.12%4 902
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-39.66%3 704