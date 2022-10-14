|
HF Sinclair Corporation : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
37 360 M
-
38 260 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 796 M
-
2 864 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 320 M
-
1 351 M
|PER 2022
|4,35x
|Rendement 2022
|2,05%
|
|Capitalisation
|
12 573 M
12 573 M
12 876 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,37x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,40x
|Nbr Employés
|4 208
|Flottant
|76,4%
|
|Graphique HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|57,98 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|59,64 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|2,87%
