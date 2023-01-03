Recherche avancée
    HIK   GB00B0LCW083

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(HIK)
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  14:31 03/01/2023
1627.00 GBX   +4.83%
14:01Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : JPMorgan passe de neutre à achat
10:26Citigroup réduit Wizz Air ; Redburn aime CRH
10:26Hikma lance une version du médicament Xyrem aux États-Unis pour traiter la narcolepsie
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : JPMorgan passe de neutre à achat

03/01/2023 | 14:01
Recommandations des analystes sur HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Données financières
CA 2022 2 497 M - 2 336 M
Résultat net 2022 331 M - 310 M
Dette nette 2022 886 M - 829 M
PER 2022 12,4x
Rendement 2022 2,85%
Capitalisation 4 118 M 4 117 M 3 853 M
VE / CA 2022 2,00x
VE / CA 2023 1,79x
Nbr Employés 8 700
Flottant 66,4%
Graphique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : Graphique analyse technique Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 18,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Noel Butler Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John J. Castellani Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Regina Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC0.00%4 117
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%461 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%347 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.43%304 808
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 626
ABBVIE INC.0.00%285 707