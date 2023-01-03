|
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : JPMorgan passe de neutre à achat
|Toute l'actualité sur HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 497 M
-
2 336 M
|Résultat net 2022
331 M
-
310 M
|Dette nette 2022
886 M
-
829 M
|PER 2022
|12,4x
|Rendement 2022
|2,85%
|Capitalisation
4 118 M
4 117 M
3 853 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,00x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,79x
|Nbr Employés
|8 700
|Flottant
|66,4%
|Graphique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|18,70 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,92 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs